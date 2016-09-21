More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
The chances of a hurricane flooding parts of Texas, like Harvey did, have soared sixfold in just 25 years because of global warming and will likely triple once again before the end of the century, a new study says.
National
Puerto Rico seeks $94 billion in federal aid after hurricane
Puerto Rico's governor on Monday asked the federal government for $94.4 billion as the island struggles to recover from the damage inflicted by Hurricane Maria, with much of the U.S. territory without power and thousands still homeless.
Blogs
Giving Thanks for a Couple of Quiet Weeks
After the coldest start to a November since 1995 (55.5 inches of snow fell later that winter) our weather looks fairly quiet the next 1-2 weeks; no major wrinkles in the jet stream capable of whipping up a major storm. Check the blog for more details -Todd Nelson
National
In Florida, all eyes on Puerto Rican voters after Maria
Javier Gonzalez has joined a human tide of more than 130,000 U.S. citizens arriving in Florida since Hurricane Maria wrecked Puerto Rico, grateful for a place to start over but resenting how their island has been treated since the disaster.
Blogs
Cool Sunday Weather - Warmer Weather Expected This Week
A mix of clouds and sun is expected as we head into Sunday, but highs will be in the 30s - cooler than what we saw in the Twin Cities Saturday. Highs for the work week, however, are expected to be warm back into the 40s. Click for more details! - D.J. Kayser