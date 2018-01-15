We know that many of you were watching on TV, so here's what the Vikings' winning touchdown looked and sounded like Sunday night, including video from the Wild and Wolves games.

Let's start by trying to work up some sympathy for the Saints. Here's the call from play-by-play voice Jim Henderson ("Are you kidding me?") and analyst Deuce McAllister, a former NFL running back ("You're kidding me.")

On the Vikings Radio Network, here's where the #MinneapolisMiracle hashtag originated, courtesy of Paul Allen ("You're kidding me!" and analyst Pete Bercich ("Oh, my God! No way!")

On the Westwood One network, original Timberwolves broadcaster Kevin Harlan ("Oh, my goodness! It's going to go in for the touchdown") and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason ("I can't believe what I just saw.") called it this way:

And here was the scene in the corridor at the X before the Wild-Vancouver game.

Meanwhile, at Target Center.

And, finally, here's the front page from the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Don't say you can't relate to this, Minnesota sports fans.