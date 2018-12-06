ST PAUL, Minn. _ Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $28.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share.

Patterson Cos. shares have declined 32 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1 percent. The stock has dropped 32 percent in the last 12 months.

