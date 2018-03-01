NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Nucor Corp., up $2.13 to $67.53

Steel producers rose after President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Patterson Cos., down $7.47 to $24.11

The dental products company said sales of equipment and supplies fell and announced that its chief financial officer is leaving.

3D Systems Corp., up $1.24 to $10.74

The defense contractor delayed filing its fourth-quarter results, but forecast strong results for the period.

Newell Brands Inc., up 81 cents to $26.50

The New York Post reported that activist investor Carl Icahn bought stock in the consumer products company.

L Brands Inc., down $6.84 to $42.49

The owner of Victoria's Secret forecast a smaller profit in 2018 than analysts had anticipated.

Monster Beverage Corp., down $9.15 to $54.22

The energy drink company said its gross profit fell and some international customers cut back on purchases.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc., down $2.24 to $10.71

The provider of health care staffing said its nursing business struggled in the fourth quarter and gave a weak forecast.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $3.18 to $119.43

The customer-management software company had a better-than-expected fourth quarter and gave solid 2018 forecasts.