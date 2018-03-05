MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an officer-involved shooting along the interstate near Moorhead has left one person wounded.

Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says no troopers were injured. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday along the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 and temporarily shut down a section of the roadway. Traffic was being rerouted at the Downer exit.

No other details were immediately available.