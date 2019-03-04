A man driving on an interstate just north of the Twin Cities shot a bullet into another vehicle, kept going and was soon arrested, authorities said.

The rolling shooting occurred about 2:15 p.m. Friday on northbound I-35 in Wyoming, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the targeted pickup truck, Michael Swonger, 43, was not injured, the patrol said.

Swonger told authorities that the gunshot came from a BMW, according to the patrol.

Troopers soon located the suspect’s vehicle after it had gone off the road.

Authorities declined Monday to address why the shot was fired or whether the two men knew each other before the gunfire.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Forest Lake, was arrested and his gun seized. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes a conviction for third-degree assault and numerous convictions for driving after having his license revoked.