A driver was shaken up but not hurt after another motorist shot at him several times as he drove down I-35E in St. Paul early Tuesday, the State Patrol said.

The shooter fired as many as seven shots at the victim as the two rolled past University Avenue just north of downtown around 2 a.m. One of the bullets hit the victim’s work vehicle in the rear driver’s side door, the patrol said.

The victim had been at a stoplight at I-35E and Wheelock Parkway when a man approached his vehicle and started yelling. The victim turned onto southbound I-35E and the shooter got into his vehicle and followed, the patrol said.

It was in the area of University Avenue that bullets started to fly, the patrol said.

The victim was able to exit the freeway, park in a public place and call police.

Investigators are working to learn what led to the incident. They also are looking for the gunman who is described as a black male in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches with shoulder-length dreadlocks. The suspect was reportedly driving a white 2000s Dodge or Chrysler minivan.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the State Patrol at 651-582-1509.