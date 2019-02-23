The highway crash that injured the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday and led to the All-Star missing his first NBA game was caused when a semitrailer truck hit from behind the car he was riding in, authorities said Saturday.

The collision occurred about 1:30 p.m. in Minneapolis on southbound Interstate 35W near the 38th Street overpass as Towns was being driven to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ahead of Friday’s road game vs. the New York Knicks, according to the State Patrol.

Wolves assistant strength coach Kurt Joseph, 29, was driving Towns to the airport when he slowed for traffic. That’s when the semi, driven by 51-year-old Michael Arndt of Janesville, Minn., hit the car from behind, the patrol continued.

Towns complained of a minor injury but declined medical attention at the scene, the patrol said. No other injuries were reported.

All vehicle occupants had on their seat belts, and alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Despite their lone All-Star being put on the concussion protocol and out of the lineup Friday, the Wolves defeated the Knicks 115-104. The team plays next on Saturday in Milwaukee vs. the Bucks. If he clears the protocol, Towns could be back in the lineup.

Until Thursday, the four-year veteran had 303 consecutive games played in the NBA since being drafted by the Wolves.