CASSELTON, N.D. — Authorities have released the name of a 35-year-old North Dakota man who was struck and killed by a semi-truck as he walked on Interstate 94.
The Highway Patrol identifies the victim as William Schneeman of Bismarck.
Authorities say Schneeman had crashed his car on the interstate west of Casselton early Thursday. He got out of his car and was struck by a semitrailer driven by a man from St. Cloud, Minnesota, shortly after 3 a.m.
Schneeman died at the scene. The truck driver wasn't hurt but was taken to a hospital for observation, treated and released.
