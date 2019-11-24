Authorities on Sunday identified the driver who struck an unoccupied car along a Twin Cities interstate and was killed.

Micheal P. Harvey, 30, of St. Cloud, was heading north on Interstate 494 in Plymouth near County Road 6 about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, when his car drifted onto the shoulder and struck the stalled vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

Harvey did not have on a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

The patrol has yet to say who is responsible for leaving the stalled car on the shoulder or long it had been there.

"This is an open investigation," Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said Sunday.