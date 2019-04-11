A college student was video chatting on her cellphone and driving nearly 100 miles per hour when a trooper pulled her over on a busy highway near St. Peter, according to the State Patrol.

Theresa M. Redenius, 18, of Lakeville, "laughed and was flippant" in front of the trooper after being stopped about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound Hwy. 169, according to the citation charging her in Nicollet County District Court with careless driving.

Redenius on Thursday acknowledged not knowing how fast she was going but contended she was using her phone correctly while heading back to school at Minnesota State University Mankato.

According to the citation:

Trooper Gabriel Cornish wrote that he saw the SUV coming up from behind him "flying in the left lane very fast."

He used his rear radar detector on his marked squad car and clocked the SUV approaching at 96 miles per hour, but "she failed to see me until she got to me, and I turned on my [emergency] lights on."

Cornish said he could see that Redenius was "still on an active FaceTime video chat and had been while driving."

After being stopped, the trooper continued, Redenius said she was unaware of her speed while in heavy traffic. "She laughed and was flippant about it," the trooper noted.

Cornish added that she apologized and "smiled while I explained the gravity of everything and quickly wanted to get going and jumped right back on her phone as I turned to go back and run her license."

Redenius explained in a text Thursday, "I did not know I was going that fast and was just going with the traffic around me" on the four-lane highway about 5 miles south of St. Peter.

She also challenged the idea that she was distracted by her phone, explaining, "I used my phone correctly as I was hands free and that I had both hands on the wheel. My phone was connected with an aux cord, so I heard them through my car."

As for her response to the trooper's roadside message about driving safely, she said, "I did take it seriously and wasn't giggling."