EYOTA, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says six people have died in a fiery, wrong-way crash on Interstate 90.
The patrol says a vehicle heading eastbound struck another car going westbound around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Patrol spokesman Scott Wasserman says one of the cars caught fire. The crash happened near Eyota in southeastern Minnesota.
Investigators are still trying to determine which of the cars, the 2005 Chrysler Sebring or the 2008 Ford Focus, was going in the wrong direction. Authorities say three people in each vehicle were killed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police fatally shoot man at apparent domestic call
The officers opened fire after repeatedly instructing the man to drop his weapon, although the circumstances and timeline that preceded the shooting are not yet known.
West Metro
Drug activity suspected in fatal shooting in Maple Grove park
The man was found dead Tuesday morning in Lakeview Knolls Park
Variety
Western Wisconsin clinics merge with Planned Parenthood
Three health clinics in western Wisconsin will become Planned Parenthood locations Aug. 19 under a merger.
Local
Police have zero tolerance on first day of new hands-free law
Not everybody got the message, or complied with it. But overall, police said they were pleased with how well drivers were adjusting to not having a phone in their hand.
Local
Patrol: 6 killed in wrong-way crash on Minnesota interstate
The Minnesota State Patrol says six people have died in a fiery, wrong-way crash on Interstate 90.