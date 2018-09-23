MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says three people were killed when a stolen SUV crashed into their vehicle at an intersection in south Minneapolis.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The patrol says the stolen SUV was being chased earlier by troopers, but the pursuit ended when a lieutenant noted a State Patrol helicopter was overhead.

A trooper had spotted the stolen Ford Escape traveling east on Interstate 94 near the Lowrey Hill Tunnel. The SUV exited onto Highway 55 then onto southbound Cedar Avenue.

The Escape then collided with a westbound vehicle. Three adults in the westbound vehicle died. The driver of the Escape is in custody at HCMC, and four passengers of the Escape were injured and also taken to HCMC.

Names of the victims were not released.