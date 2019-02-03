CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — New England Patriots fans are showing their support on the slopes before they head indoors to watch the big game.
More than 100 fans wearing Patriots jerseys shared a pregame moment Sunday by creating a sea of blue as they skied together at Maine's Sugarloaf.
Several skied with Patriots flags.
The event was part of a Super Bowl promotion with discounted tickets to anyone wearing a Patriots jersey. The Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were playing Sunday in Atlanta.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Out-of-state money boosts Collins after Supreme Court vote
Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins had the best fundraising quarter of her career after she delivered a pivotal vote that helped seat Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Local
University of Minnesota delays decision to rename buildings
The University of Minnesota still seems to be months away from deciding what to do with four campus buildings named after controversial figures.
Nation
Highway crash in San Francisco kills 2, injures 9
Two people were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle going the wrong way collided with three vehicles on a San Francisco freeway.
Nation
The Latest: Win or lose, Belichick will rewrite records
The Latest on the Super Bowl (all times local):
Nation
Patriots dominate the slopes; hope to do same on gridiron
New England Patriots fans are showing their support on the slopes before they head indoors to watch the big game.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.