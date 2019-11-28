Turkeys, all of ’em
A look back at the 40 Turkey of the Year winners, and one (last year) Authentic Turkey:
In the Star Tribune (30)
2018: P.J. Fleck, Gophers
2017: Patrick Reusse, Turkey Chairman
2016: Men’s Athletics at the University of Minnesota
2015: The Grim Reaper
2014: 25 Years of the Wolves
2013: Terry Ryan, Twins
2012: Tubby Smith, Gophers
2011: Zygi Wilf, Vikings
2010: Brett Favre, Vikings
2009: Tim Brewster, Gophers
2008: Marian Gaborik, Wild
2007: Charlie Weis, Notre Dame
2006: Pam Borton, Gophers
2005: Bob Naegele, Wild
2004: Red McCombs, Vikings
2003: Glen Mason, Gophers
2002: Kevin McHale and Flip Saunders, Wolves
2001: Randy Moss and Cris Carter, Vikings
2000: Jesse Ventura, Minn. Gov.
1999: Clem Haskins, Gophers
1998: Carl Pohlad, Twins
1997: Dennis Green, Vikings
1996: Kerri Strug, Olympian
1995: Warren Moon, Vikings
1994: Jack McCloskey, Wolves
1993: Norm Green, North Stars
1992: 25 Years of Gophers football
1991: Chris Doleman, Vikings
1990: Kent Hrbek, Twins
1989: Mike Lynn, Vikings
1988: Lou Nanne, North Stars
In the Pioneer Press (10)
1987: Carl Pohlad, Twins
1986: Dr. Kenneth Keller, U of M president
1985: Lou Holtz, Gophers
1984: Les Steckel, Vikings
1983: Paul Giel, Gophers
1982: Billy Martin, A’s/Yankees
1981: George Steinbrenner, Yankees
1980: Bobby Knight, Indiana
1979: NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle; MLB Commissioner Bowie Kuhn
1978: Woody Hayes, Ohio State