TORONTO — The ousted leader of Ontario's conservative opposition party has ended his bid to reclaim his former job.

Patrick Brown said Monday he is quitting the race because it has been difficult on his family and because his candidacy has distracted from policy discussion.

Brown abruptly resigned from his post in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies. His departure plunged the party into chaos and triggered a leadership race just months before a provincial election.

Brown had launched a bid to reclaim his job earlier this month despite being kicked out of caucus.

Brown's leadership team quit after he initially declined to step down last month in the early moments after a television report about the allegations aired. He later reversed course that night following pressure from the party.