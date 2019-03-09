PRAGUE — Czech police say a patient has opened fire in a Prague hospital, wounding two other patients.
They say the incident occurred before midnight on Friday in the hematology ward of the Vinohrady University Hospital, where the three shared a room. The attacker was detained after he was disarmed by nurses.
One of the wounded is in a very serious condition. Police say they are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Patient opens fire at Prague hospital, wounds 2
Czech police say a patient has opened fire in a Prague hospital, wounding two other patients.
World
'Forbidden city' tells Germany's complex military history
Werner Borchert grinds out a cigarette with his leather boot, zips up his down jacket and unlocks a rusty door with a sign reading "Do not enter." He's entering anyway.
World
India asks Pakistan for concrete crackdown on terror groups
India on Saturday demanded that Pakistan take concrete steps against terrorists operating from its territory, while at the same time returning its top diplomat to Islamabad amid an easing of tensions between the nuclear rivals.
World
Netanyahu campaign draws accusations of incitement
When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has run into political trouble in the past, he has lashed out at the media, the political opposition and Israel's Arab minority with incendiary and divisive language to galvanize his nationalist base.
World
Japanese woman honored by Guinness as oldest person at 116
A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game Othello was honored Saturday as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records.