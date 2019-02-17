Patrick Caddell, the political pollster who helped send an obscure peanut farmer named Jimmy Carter to the White House, later became disillusioned with fellow Democrats and finally veered to advise Donald Trump supporters, died Saturday in Charleston, S.C. He was 68.

His death was from complications of a stroke.

While Caddell was considered instrumental in Carter's win, he also shared the blame for limiting him to a single term. He helped persuade the president to deliver a speech that was intended to inspire the nation during an energy crisis and economic slump but instead tarred Carter as a weakling unable to lift the country out of its malaise.

Instead in 1980, voters chose Republican Ronald Reagan who promised a rosier vision for the nation.

Ironically, Carter never mentioned the word "malaise" in his 1979 address to a nation fed up with endless lines at gas stations, inflation and joblessness. His bemoaning the "crisis of the American spirit" when "human identity is no longer defined by what one does, but by what one owns" was initially well received.

But it turned out that the crisis of confidence was in Carter's ability to get the country going again.

Caddell, who earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Harvard, started polling professionally for Sen. George McGovern's presidential primary operation in 1972.

While McGovern lost in a landslide, Caddell's polling expertise, translating data into tactical strategy, was among the few creditable outcomes.

'It's because of Pat Caddell'

He established his own firm, Cambridge Survey Research, to conduct political campaigns. Campaign staffs are not known for sharing credit, but in June 1976, when Carter had secured the Democratic nomination, his campaign manager, Hamilton Jordan, confidently told a reporter: "You know why Jimmy Carter is going to be president? Because of Pat Caddell — it's all because of Pat Caddell."

Jordan said that in helping Carter defeat Gov. George Wallace of Alabama in the Florida Democratic primary, Caddell had reaffirmed the campaign's overall strategy but had also pinpointed where to concentrate its resources.

By the late 1980s, Caddell had become disaffected with the party, and appealing to alienated voters became a major element of the advice he delivered to candidates. In 2016, Caddell became a frequent commentator on Fox News and advised Steve Bannon, who became Trump's chief White House strategist, and Robert Mercer, a computer mogul and contributor to the Trump ­campaign.

Patrick Hayward Caddell, born May 19, 1950, in Rock Hill, S.C., grew up near various Coast Guard stations, spending most of his youth in Falmouth, Mass., and Jacksonville, Fla., where he attended parochial high school and also began taking his first public opinion surveys.

"Math was not my favorite subject," he said, but at 16, for a mathematics project in his junior year, he fashioned a "voter election model" of the Jacksonville area for predicting elections based on early returns.

"I set up at the courthouse and called all the elections early with great abandon, with no idea what I was doing," he said. "And they all turned out right."