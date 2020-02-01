Boston Bruins (30-10-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-21-6, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Pastrnak leads Boston into a matchup against Minnesota. He ranks third in the league with 72 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 35 assists.

The Wild are 14-6-4 on their home ice. Minnesota is eighth in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.1 goals on 29.5 shots per game.

The Bruins are 13-8-3 on the road. Boston has scored 44 power-play goals, converting on 26% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Boston won 5-4. Patrice Bergeron recorded a team-high 4 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 19 goals and has totaled 32 points. Ryan Suter has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 45 total assists and has collected 66 points. Pastrnak has totaled seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.