Past Star Tribune metro volleyball players of the year
1987: Alice Commers and Michelle Kaminski, Columbia Heights
1988: Jessica Fiebelkorn, Osseo
1989: Kim Hanson and Allison Murphy, Chaska
1990: Kari Anderson, Columbia Heights
1991: Heidi Olhausen, Lakeville
1992: Sarah Pearman, Apple Valley
1993: Becky Bauer, Bloomington Jefferson
1994: Marissa Kimbrough, Bloom. Jefferson
1995: Elizabeth Bachman, Lakeville
1996: Amanda Rome, Chaska
1997: Rome
1998: Lisa Axel, Buffalo
1999: Sarah Rome, Eagan
2000: Tera Lobdell, Armstrong
2001: Kelly Bowman, Osseo
2002: Bowman
2003: Megan Frey, Chaska
2004: Courtney Cowles, Eden Prairie
2005: Nikki Klingsporn, Tartan
2006: Hailey Cowles, Eden Prairie
2007: Kelsey Brandl, Lakeville North
2008: Ashley Wittman, Shakopee
2009: Wittman
2010: Kellie McNeil, Lakeville North
2011: Julia Doyle, Wayzata
2012: Alyssa Goehner, Lakeville North
2013: Goehner
2014: Samantha Seliger Swenson, Hopkins
2015: Sydney Hilley, Champlin Park
2016: Hilley
2017: McKenna Melville, Eagan
2018: Elizabeth Juhnke, Lakeville North