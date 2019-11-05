Past Star Tribune metro volleyball players of the year

1987: Alice Commers and Michelle Kaminski, Columbia Heights

1988: Jessica Fiebelkorn, Osseo

1989: Kim Hanson and Allison Murphy, Chaska

1990: Kari Anderson, Columbia Heights

1991: Heidi Olhausen, Lakeville

1992: Sarah Pearman, Apple Valley

1993: Becky Bauer, Bloomington Jefferson

1994: Marissa Kimbrough, Bloom. Jefferson

1995: Elizabeth Bachman, Lakeville

1996: Amanda Rome, Chaska

1997: Rome

1998: Lisa Axel, Buffalo

1999: Sarah Rome, Eagan

2000: Tera Lobdell, Armstrong

2001: Kelly Bowman, Osseo

2002: Bowman

2003: Megan Frey, Chaska

2004: Courtney Cowles, Eden Prairie

2005: Nikki Klingsporn, Tartan

2006: Hailey Cowles, Eden Prairie

2007: Kelsey Brandl, Lakeville North

2008: Ashley Wittman, Shakopee

2009: Wittman

2010: Kellie McNeil, Lakeville North

2011: Julia Doyle, Wayzata

2012: Alyssa Goehner, Lakeville North

2013: Goehner

2014: Samantha Seliger Swenson, Hopkins

2015: Sydney Hilley, Champlin Park

2016: Hilley

2017: McKenna Melville, Eagan

2018: Elizabeth Juhnke, Lakeville North