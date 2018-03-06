1985: Tom Chorske, Mpls. Southwest

1986: Scott Bloom, Burnsville, and Jim Carroll, Edina

1987: Jon Manthey, Anoka

1988: Tom Pederson, Bl. Jefferson

1989: Trent Klatt, Osseo

1990: Craig Johnson, Hill-Murray

1991: Darby Hendrickson, Richfield

1992: Brian Bonin, White Bear Lake

1993: Nick Checco, Bl. Jefferson

1994: Mike Crowley, Bl. Jefferson

1995: Richie Anderson, Elk River

1996: Shawn Pogreba, St. Paul Johnson

1997: Dan Carlson, Edina

1998: Johnny Pohl, Red Wing

1999: Jeff Taffe and Dan Welch, Hastings

2000: Paul Martin, Elk River

2001: Marty Sertich, Roseville

2002: Travis Morin, Osseo

2003: Mike Lundin, Apple Valley

2004: Tom Gorowsky, Centennial

2005: R.J. Anderson, Centennial

2006: Jay Barriball, Holy Angels

2007: Michael Dorr, Roseville

2008: Jake Gardiner, Minnetonka

2009: Nick Leddy, Eden Prairie

2010: Nick Bjugstad, Blaine

2011: Kyle Rau, Eden Prairie

2012: Justin Kloos, Lakeville South

2013: Grant Besse, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2014: Brock Boeser, Burnsville

2015: Dylan Malmquist, Edina

2016: Riley Tufte, Blaine

2017: Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie