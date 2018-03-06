1985: Tom Chorske, Mpls. Southwest
1986: Scott Bloom, Burnsville, and Jim Carroll, Edina
1987: Jon Manthey, Anoka
1988: Tom Pederson, Bl. Jefferson
1989: Trent Klatt, Osseo
1990: Craig Johnson, Hill-Murray
1991: Darby Hendrickson, Richfield
1992: Brian Bonin, White Bear Lake
1993: Nick Checco, Bl. Jefferson
1994: Mike Crowley, Bl. Jefferson
1995: Richie Anderson, Elk River
1996: Shawn Pogreba, St. Paul Johnson
1997: Dan Carlson, Edina
1998: Johnny Pohl, Red Wing
1999: Jeff Taffe and Dan Welch, Hastings
2000: Paul Martin, Elk River
2001: Marty Sertich, Roseville
2002: Travis Morin, Osseo
2003: Mike Lundin, Apple Valley
2004: Tom Gorowsky, Centennial
2005: R.J. Anderson, Centennial
2006: Jay Barriball, Holy Angels
2007: Michael Dorr, Roseville
2008: Jake Gardiner, Minnetonka
2009: Nick Leddy, Eden Prairie
2010: Nick Bjugstad, Blaine
2011: Kyle Rau, Eden Prairie
2012: Justin Kloos, Lakeville South
2013: Grant Besse, Benilde-St. Margaret’s
2014: Brock Boeser, Burnsville
2015: Dylan Malmquist, Edina
2016: Riley Tufte, Blaine
2017: Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie
