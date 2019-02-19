Past Star Tribune girls' hockey Metro Players of the Year

• 1995: Jamie DeGriselles, Apple Valley

• 1996: Winny Brodt, Roseville

• 1997: Ronda Curtin, Roseville

• 1998: Natalie Darwitz, Eagan

• 1999: Wendell

• 2000: Krissy Wendell, Park Center

• 2001: Renee Curtin, Roseville

and Jody Horak, Blaine

• 2002: Ashley Albrecht, South St. Paul

• 2003: Erica McKenzie, Hastings

• 2004: Erica McKenzie, Hastings

• 2005: Maggie Fisher, South St. Paul

• 2006: Chelsey Jones, Stillwater

• 2007: Katharine Chute, Blake

• 2008: Lauren Smith, Holy Angels

• 2009: Becky Kortum, Hopkins

• 2010: Bethany Brausen, Roseville

• 2011: Meghan Lorence, Irondale

• 2012: Hannah Brandt, Hill-Murray

• 2013: Dani Cameranesi, Blake

• 2014: Sydney Baldwin, Minnetonka

• 2015: Taylor Williamson, Edina

• 2016: Presley Norby, Minnetonka

• 2017: Grace Zumwinkle, Breck

• 2018: Gabbie Hughes, Centennial