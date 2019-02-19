Past Star Tribune girls' hockey Metro Players of the Year
• 1995: Jamie DeGriselles, Apple Valley
• 1996: Winny Brodt, Roseville
• 1997: Ronda Curtin, Roseville
• 1998: Natalie Darwitz, Eagan
• 1999: Wendell
• 2000: Krissy Wendell, Park Center
• 2001: Renee Curtin, Roseville
and Jody Horak, Blaine
• 2002: Ashley Albrecht, South St. Paul
• 2003: Erica McKenzie, Hastings
• 2004: Erica McKenzie, Hastings
• 2005: Maggie Fisher, South St. Paul
• 2006: Chelsey Jones, Stillwater
• 2007: Katharine Chute, Blake
• 2008: Lauren Smith, Holy Angels
• 2009: Becky Kortum, Hopkins
• 2010: Bethany Brausen, Roseville
• 2011: Meghan Lorence, Irondale
• 2012: Hannah Brandt, Hill-Murray
• 2013: Dani Cameranesi, Blake
• 2014: Sydney Baldwin, Minnetonka
• 2015: Taylor Williamson, Edina
• 2016: Presley Norby, Minnetonka
• 2017: Grace Zumwinkle, Breck
• 2018: Gabbie Hughes, Centennial
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.