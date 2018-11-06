Past metro volleyball players of the year

• 1987: Alice Commers and Michelle Kaminski, Columbia Heights

• 1988: Jessica Fiebelkorn, Osseo

• 1989: Kim Hanson and Allison Murphy, Chaska

• 1990: Kari Anderson, Columbia Heights

• 1991: Heidi Olhausen, Lakeville

• 1992: Sarah Pearman, Apple Valley

• 1993: Becky Bauer, Bloomington Jefferson

• 1994: Marissa Kimbrough, Bloom. Jefferson

• 1995: Elizabeth Bachman, Lakeville

• 1996: Amanda Rome, Chaska

• 1997: Rome

• 1998: Lisa Axel, Buffalo

• 1999: Sarah Rome, Eagan

• 2000: Tera Lobdell, Armstrong

• 2001: Kelly Bowman, Osseo

• 2002: Bowman

• 2003: Megan Frey, Chaska

• 2004: Courtney Cowles, Eden Prairie

• 2005: Nikki Klingsporn, Tartan

• 2006: Hailey Cowles, Eden Prairie

• 2007: Kelsey Brandl, Lakeville North

• 2008: Ashley Wittman, Shakopee

• 2009: Wittman

• 2010: Kellie McNeil, Lakeville North

• 2011: Julia Doyle, Wayzata

• 2012: Alyssa Goehner, Lakeville North

• 2013: Goehner

• 2014: Samantha Seliger Swenson, Hopkins

• 2015: Sydney Hilley, Champlin Park

• 2016: Hilley

• 2017: McKenna Melville, Eagan

• 2018: Elizabeth Juhnke, Lakeville North