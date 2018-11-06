Past metro volleyball players of the year
• 1987: Alice Commers and Michelle Kaminski, Columbia Heights
• 1988: Jessica Fiebelkorn, Osseo
• 1989: Kim Hanson and Allison Murphy, Chaska
• 1990: Kari Anderson, Columbia Heights
• 1991: Heidi Olhausen, Lakeville
• 1992: Sarah Pearman, Apple Valley
• 1993: Becky Bauer, Bloomington Jefferson
• 1994: Marissa Kimbrough, Bloom. Jefferson
• 1995: Elizabeth Bachman, Lakeville
• 1996: Amanda Rome, Chaska
• 1997: Rome
• 1998: Lisa Axel, Buffalo
• 1999: Sarah Rome, Eagan
• 2000: Tera Lobdell, Armstrong
• 2001: Kelly Bowman, Osseo
• 2002: Bowman
• 2003: Megan Frey, Chaska
• 2004: Courtney Cowles, Eden Prairie
• 2005: Nikki Klingsporn, Tartan
• 2006: Hailey Cowles, Eden Prairie
• 2007: Kelsey Brandl, Lakeville North
• 2008: Ashley Wittman, Shakopee
• 2009: Wittman
• 2010: Kellie McNeil, Lakeville North
• 2011: Julia Doyle, Wayzata
• 2012: Alyssa Goehner, Lakeville North
• 2013: Goehner
• 2014: Samantha Seliger Swenson, Hopkins
• 2015: Sydney Hilley, Champlin Park
• 2016: Hilley
• 2017: McKenna Melville, Eagan
• 2018: Elizabeth Juhnke, Lakeville North
