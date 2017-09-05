Passengers at MSP ran into long lines at the north security checkpoint early Tuesday morning and many were directed to use the lightly-used Checkpoint 10 on the main terminal's upper level near the rental cars to help ease the crunch.

Lines stretched half way across the terminal around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and started looping back toward the checkpoint, which prompted airport officials to funnel passengers up to the smaller checkpoint on the skyway level, said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

The airport has seen long lines develop at times since Aug. 22 when all general lanes at the at the south security checkpoint were closed. The airport is installing new automated security lanes, which is why the south checkpoint is open only to those enrolled in trusted traveler programs such as Clear and TSA PreCheck.

That has left MSP with four fewer lanes available to screen passengers passing through the general lanes.

Lines have moved fairly fast, Hogan said. Only once has the wait at the north checkpoint surpassed 30 minutes since work on installing the new "innovation lanes" started, according to the TSA.

"People see long lines and get anxious," Hogan said. But things have been moving pretty smoothly since the upgrades began Hogan said.

At 7 a.m., the wait at the north checkpoint was 15 minutes or less, according to the MSP website. Hogan was not aware of passengers missing flights Tuesday morning.