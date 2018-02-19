APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton International Airport says passengers on board a Delta SkyWest flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul safely got off the plane after a carry-on suitcase began smoking in the cabin.

The Greenville Fire Department and the airport's public safety staff responded to the SkyWest plane after it landed at the Appleton airport about 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The airport says the suitcase began smoking after the plane landed. All passengers left the plane using the stairs.

SkyWest says the cause of the smoke has been attributed to a customer's electronic device. There were no injuries.