PORTLAND, Ore. — A passenger waiting for a flight at an Oregon airport needed a bit more screen space for his video game so he plugged his Playstation 4 into a computer screen that had been displaying a map of the airport.
Kara Simonds, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland, told KXL-AM radio in an on-air interview that Portland International Airport staff asked the man to stop gaming on the public map display.
He asked if he could finish his game. They said no, and the situation resolved peacefully.
"Apparently it was a very polite and cordial interaction," Simonds said, calling it "a good reminder of what not to do at the airport."
No word on whether or not the passenger made it to the next level.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
6 cool things in music this week including Neil Peart, Billie Eilish, Paisley Park Cinema and Keith Richards
A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.Barry Rubin of Minneapolis:1 RIP, Neil Peart. Another legend gone. He was rated the fourth-greatest…
Books
Author examines how boys feel about sex
Bestselling author Peggy Orenstein talks about her new book, "Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity." Here…
Variety
News of the Weird: Anything for dear ol' mom
After Dona Maria Schiave failed her driver's license test three times in the Novo Mutum Parana district of Brazil, her son, Heitor Marcio Schiave, 43,…
Variety
Volkswagen creating first innovation hub in North America
Volkswagen is partnering with the University of Tennessee and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to create the company's first innovation hub for developing new technology…
National
Eleven US troops flown to medical centers after Iran strike
Eleven U.S. troops were flown out of Iraq for evaluation of concussion-like symptoms in the days following an Iranian missile strike that President Donald Trump had said caused no harm to American forces, officials said Friday.