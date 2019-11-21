ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A passenger says an Ethiopian Airlines flight in Burundi was disrupted when a man locked himself in a bathroom on the plane and claimed to have a bomb.
Sally Hayden in a Twitter post cites local police as saying they eventually broke down the door and arrested the man in Thursday's incident.
Security authorities in Burundi say passengers on the flight from Ethiopia's capital were evacuated and no threat was found.
Their statement says air traffic at the airport in Bujumbura continues normally.
The airline has not commented.
