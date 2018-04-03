One of the passengers in an SUV that rammed into a pole near the Green Line in St. Paul last week has died.

Deshawn L. Perry died in Regions Hospital, a spokeswoman for the medical center said Tuesday.

Perry, who turned 21 years old Monday, was among five people in the SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver when it hit a utility pole late Friday afternoon along University Avenue near Chatsworth Street. The wreck near the Green Line halted rail service for more than three hours.

Driving the SUV was Kanyi L. Williams, 22, of St. Paul. He was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with several felony counts of criminal vehicular operation. Perry’s death means Williams will be charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Williams, who was injured, remains jailed Tuesday in lieu of $75,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Three others in the vehicle were injured but are expected to survive.

Police gave Williams a preliminary breath test soon after the crash, and his blood alcohol content was measured at just below 0.12, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

He told investigators that he had several mixed drinks that day, according to the criminal complaint.

Metro Transit video revealed that the eastbound SUV swerved while passing other vehicles and changing lanes before Williams overcorrected and struck the pole, the complaint continued.