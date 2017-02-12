A single-vehicle crash with a teenager behind the wheel on a slick interstate east of Fargo killed a 19-year-old passenger who was studying to become a doctor and return to the small town where he grew up and practice medicine, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 94 in Glyndon Township, according to the State Patrol.

Carson D. Roney, 19, of Oakes, N.D., was killed. Another passenger, Haley L. Visto, also from Oakes, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

The driver was an 18-year-old woman from Fargo. The patrol has yet to disclose what injuries she may have suffered or release her identity.

The car was heading west on Interstate 94, went out of control on a road surface described as either snowy or icy and hit a guardrail in the median, the patrol said.

Roney was a sophomore at North Dakota State University, according to the student directory for the college, located in Fargo. He was majoring in biology. Visto also is a sophomore at NDSU.

Roney intended to become a family medicine doctor, then return to Oakes and practice medicine and take over the family farm, according to a brief biography of him released in May by the provider of a college financial aid award.

At Oakes High School, he played basketball, football and ran track, and also was a Boys State delegate.