Minnesota's 10-day, four-year Super Bowl marathon ended Monday with the ceremonial football being handed to Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In Super Bowl hosting parlance, Atlanta's on the countdown clock to Feb. 3, 2019.

The traditional morning after news conference involved NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Minnesota Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch, Minnesota Vikings owners, Gov. Mark Dayton and the state chairs of the effort.

"We really had fun and I hope you guys saw that," Bausch said to the room of reporters. "The weather performed on cue. This is as bad as it gets and we're still here."

Bausch referred to the 10 days of of fluctating Minnesota weather that initially teased with the freezing point before diving into single digits, creating the coldest Super Bowl day on record.

The CEO, who led a staff of 32, also referenced the 52 weeks of giving that provided grants to communities throughout the states for youth sports and healthy living. "They will have something from this Super Bowl for years to come," she said.

Goodell said to the state, "We're proud of you and we hope you're proud of yourself."

He called Minnesota and the stadium an "absolutely perfect stage" to showcase the signature event.

Gov. Mark Dayton got knowing laughs when he said, "We promised the Bold North and we delivered."

Then looking toward the four members of the Atlanta delegation to his left said he didn't expect many corporate transfers from Atlanta after Sunday.

He also specifically thanked the 6,000 Minnesota law enforcement and National Guard members who helped with the event as well as the 12,000 volunteers

Then they all headed out looking ready for some long naps.