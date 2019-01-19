KINSHASA, Congo — The party behind the declared winner of Congo's presidential election is rejecting the African Union's surprise request to delay announcing the final results amid "serious doubts" about the vote.

The secretary-general of Felix Tshisekedi's Union for Democracy and Social Progress party accuses mining lobbyists of seeking to destabilize Congo and loot the mineral-rich country.

Jean-Marc Kabund's statement comes as Congo's Constitutional Court is poised to rule on the declared runner-up's challenge to the election results, alleging fraud. Kabund's UDPS party calls on the Congolese people to unite and defend the country's sovereignty.

Hundreds of Tshisekedi's supporters are in the streets of the capital, Kinshasa, waving tree branches and banners reading "Congo for the Congolese."

Runner-up Martin Fayulu seeks a recount in the Dec. 30 vote.