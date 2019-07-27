Twenty-five candidates are running for the Democratic Party’s nomination. Twenty of them will take the stage in this week’s televised primary debates. So large a slate could be the primary cast for a Broadway musical.

Such fields are becoming the new normal. In 2016 the Republican field that included Donald Trump contained 16 other candidates.

Party bosses recognize that having so many choices overwhelms voters and encourages candidates to take extreme positions. But doing something about it will require them to act in a way that to many seems undemocratic.

The parties’ current nomination rules allow almost anyone who wishes to run for president to do so. To try to minimize the chaos this invites, the Democratic National Committee set minimum thresholds in terms of polling numbers and fundraising that had to be met in order to be included in the televised debates. Still, the system has thrown up too many candidates for voters to evaluate. It rewards name recognition and social-media prowess.

Absent from the 20 candidates who were selected for the Democrats’ first televised debates was Steve Bullock, the governor of Montana and the only Democratic governor of a state won by Trump, because he was lower in the polls and had fewer individual campaign donors than other candidates. Meanwhile, Marianne Williamson, a spiritual guru whose assertion that “there’s no higher art than living a beautiful life” may not be the winning message Democrats are searching for in 2020, was allowed to speak on the party’s platform to millions of Americans.

It does not have to be like this. Party leaders used to exercise more sway over primaries. They could do so again.

Republicans’ and Democrats’ lack of control over their nominating process is a uniquely American phenomenon. Most other countries allow some combination of legislators, party members and interest groups to select party leaders. This is the case in parliamentary democracies such as Britain, Canada and Australia, as well as in presidential systems like France and Mexico.

The current system can trace its roots back to the 1972 Democratic convention in Miami Beach. This was the first contest in which the rules of the McGovern-Fraser commission were adopted. That commission was tasked with creating more open rules after Hubert Humphrey was nominated in a contentious 1968 convention, despite not competing in any of 13 primary races.

Republicans were persuaded by similar prodemocracy arguments and enacted plebiscitary reforms in the 1970s and ’80s, increasing the number of primaries at the expense of caucuses and binding delegates to the voters’ decisions.

Fans of the current system consider it a plus that the two parties are open to outsiders like Trump or Bernie Sanders. They also point out that the 25 candidates on the Democratic side will be winnowed down to a more manageable number. Yet although candidates have already started dropping out, their reasons for doing so do not suggest a process that is working well.

Eric Swalwell, a congressman, suspended his campaign because he was spending so much money on fundraising to pull in enough individual donors to qualify for the debates. In one month, “we spent $110,000-ish to get $100,000. So it’s like you’re like spending money to get less money just to meet a threshold,” Swalwell said after dropping out of the race.

He may be no great loss. But if Democrats lose Bullock or Michael Bennet, an impressive centrist senator from Colorado, in the next round of winnowing, they may find they lose candidates with a good chance of beating Trump months before the first actual primary takes place, in February 2020.

Elaine Kamarck of the Brookings Institution, author of “Primary Politics: Everything You Need to Know about How America Nominates Its Presidential Candidates,” believes this system makes it far too easy for parties to be hijacked by outsiders. “No other political process in the modern world,” Kamarck writes, “has so abandoned this critical vetting function of the political party in the nominating process.” A system of peer review by elected officeholders before candidates were put before primary voters would, she argues, work better.

Kamarck presents three possible solutions. First, both parties could increase the role that superdelegates — convention delegates who can vote whichever way they please — play in the process. Second, parties might consider a national convention to endorse a limited number of candidates before the choice between them is presented to the voters.

The third option would be to let a party’s members of Congress present a slate of endorsed candidates to primary voters.

Julia Azari, an associate professor of political science at Marquette University, says that the ideal system probably lies somewhere between the brokered conventions of the 1960s and the nearly fully democratized system of today.

It is too late for reformers to affect the system that will be used in 2020, but it is not unimaginable that they may do so later on. Both parties already enact restrictions on who may run, and even the Constitution includes some anti-democratic requirements, such as the need to be 35 years or older to run for president.

The rules committees of the two parties still have the power and flexibility to reform a system that is failing to work. They should use it.

