NEW DELHI — With the government able to meet only 40% of the water requirement, millions are depending on water tank trucks in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu because of an acute shortage caused by drying lakes and depleted groundwater.

Sekhar Raghvan, a water expert, says taps are running dry, but meteorologists expect rain this week and people are pinning their hopes on that.

Raghvan said Monday that it rained for a while in the state two weeks ago, but not enough to replenish water bodies.

Gauri Shankar, a hotel general manager, said he was running his hotel in Chennai, the state capital, by hiring two tank trucks to bring water every day.

The state government says the drought followed a 62% shortfall in monsoon rains last year compared to 2017.