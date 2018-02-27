CAIRO — Egypt says archaeologists have discovered parts of a statue of one of its most famous pharaohs in the southern city of Aswan.
The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday the head and chest of the statue of Ramses II were found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during a project to protect the site from groundwater.
Egypt hopes the find, along with other recent discoveries, will help revive its tourism sector, which has been battered by years of unrest since the 2011 uprising.
Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, ruled Egypt from 1279 B.C. to 1213 B.C. He is credited with expanding Egypt's reach as far as modern Syria to the east and Sudan to the south.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Kevin Spacey Foundation in UK 'no longer viable,' shuts down
The Kevin Spacey Foundation U.K. has decided to shut down because of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against the Academy Award winning actor.
World
Egypt says 3 troops killed fighting militants in Sinai
Three Egyptian soldiers, including an officer, were killed Tuesday while fighting militants in the northern Sinai Peninsula as part of a countrywide military offensive announced earlier this month, the army said.
World
Czechs release Syrian Kurdish politician, angering Turkey
A Czech court ordered the release of a Syrian Kurdish politician on Tuesday, angering Turkey, which had requested his extradition.
World
Dior's '60s flower power celebrates women's rights in Paris
The subzero temperatures didn't dampen Paris Fashion Week, which began with the flavors of Morocco from designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and kicked into higher gear with a bright flower-power ode to female empowerment from Dior.
World
Despite outcry, Iranian minister addresses UN rights body
An Iranian government minister facing European Union and Swiss sanctions for human rights violations has criticized U.S. and Saudi policies at the U.N.'s top human rights body, defying calls for him to stay away.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.