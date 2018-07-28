BERLIN — German authorities temporarily shut down parts of Munich airport on Saturday because a woman entered a security zone without going through security and passport controls.
Munich federal police said in a tweet they shut down parts of terminal two looking for the unidentified woman. They did not give further details.
The closure led to flight delays, cancelations and long lines in front of the security checks. Terminal two was reopened after it was searched a few hours later, even though the woman was still at large and police continued looking for her.
School vacation started in Bavaria on Friday leading to extra busy traffic at the airport this weekend.
