Minnesota winters just aren’t what they used to be. And the numbers prove it.

Minneapolis and Mankato along with Fargo are among the five top spots in the country where winter average temperatures are warming the most, according to recent research published by Climate Central, a group of scientists and journalists who report on the changing climate.

The group’s research shows that winters are warming across the county but even more dramatically in the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and the Northeast.

In parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern New England, winters have warmed an average of more than 1 degree every decade since 1970, the Climate Central report said. Leading the list, Burlington, Vermont is 7 degrees warmer now than in 1970, followed by Mankato and Minneapolis, which are 6 degrees warmer. Winter temperatures are 5.9 degrees warmer in Fargo and Waterloo, Iowa. And Duluth is right behind, registering 5.8 degrees warmer.

Although some may celebrate temperatures becoming less frigid, the researchers said milder winters can play havoc with businesses that depend on the cold and snow to get people out on skis, snowmobiles and ice.

In western states, the research said, warmer winters can mean less snowpack and faster melting, which can stress water levels in reservoirs that supply water for drinking and agriculture. It also can lead to a drier landscape, raising the risk of wildfires.