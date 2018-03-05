TIRANA, Albania — Parts of northwestern Albania have been flooded after authorities started to release excess waters from three hydropower stations.
The country's defense ministry said on Monday that about 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of land in the north-west has been flooded and that emergency army personnel have been sent to the area.
Power from the power stations was being generated at full capacity.
Many rivers in Albania have got swollen by continuous rain and melting snow.
Many remote villages are still blocked. Roads in the village of Obot, Shkodra district, were 30 centimeters (12 inches) under water while two bridges in the area have been damaged.
Rain is forecast to continue in the next days.
