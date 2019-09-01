Labor Day Outlook

We'll skip ahead and look at the Labor Day forecast first (you can find your Sunday forecast below). The southern two-thirds of the state looks to see above-average highs in the 70s and 80s, while portions of far northern Minnesota remain in the 60s. Most of the day across southern Minnesota will be dry with storms moving in late-day/overnight, however, a few showers and storms will already be possible across northern Minnesota during the afternoon hours.

_______________________________________________

Severe Threat Monday Night

It could be a stormy end to the extended holiday weekend across the state as we'll be watching the threat of severe storms late Monday into Monday Night. Already a Slight Risk of severe weather is in place, mainly for the threat of damaging winds and large hail.

_______________________________________________

Recapping A Wet August

August will go into the record books as a very wet month in the Twin Cities. Through Friday, 6.28" of rain had fallen, 2.10" above average. That would rank as the 16th wettest August on record, falling just shy of 15th place (6.30" in 1893). It was also a wet month in International Falls, where 4.09" of rain had fallen as of Friday (1.37" above average). Not everywhere across the state was as fortunate, however. Duluth was sitting just over an inch below average, and Rochester was 2.86" below average.

_______________________________________________

Too Much Weather-Variety in Minnesota?

By Paul Douglas

My oldest son and his wife are in town from Seattle for a wedding. Yesterday, gazing at the lake, he said "I miss the variety of weather here." Uh huh. "We get an extra serving of variety" I muttered. Walt smiled and said "That's what keeps you in business, dad." He has a point. I'd be bored out of my mind in San Diego or Honolulu. We get 30-40 days of potentially life-threatening weather every year (blizzards, severe ice, tornadoes, floods, lightning) but we don't get hurricanes.

"Dorian" is now a super-storm, capable of dealing a massive blow to the Bahamas. The threat to Florida has lessened; the coastal Carolinas will be scraped by hurricane-force winds and flooding rains, but the worst of the storm may remain (just) offshore.

Today offers up lukewarm sunshine and 70s. If the sun stays out most of Labor Day (likely) low 80s are possible, along with strong to severe T-storms late in the day.

MSP saw no 90s in August but temperatures were close to average. I'd bet a stale corn dog September will be milder.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. Wake up 58. High 76. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Warm sun, strong/severe storms late. Wake up 61. High 81. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Wet start, mostly cloudy, breezy. Wake up 67. High 76. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and spectacular. Wake up 54. High 70. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and milder. Wake up 55. High 75. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer than average. Wake up 59. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Wake up 61. High 76. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 1st

1926: Perhaps the most intense rainfall rate ever in downtown Minneapolis falls on this date. 1.02 inches of rain is recorded in six minutes, starting at 2:59pm in the afternoon according to the Minneapolis Weather Bureau. The deluge, accompanied with winds of 42 mph, causes visibility to be reduced to a few feet at times and stops all streetcar and automobile traffic. At the intersection of Second and Sixth Streets in downtown Minneapolis, rushing water tears a manhole cover off, and a geyser of water shoots 20 feet in the air. Hundreds of wooden paving blocks are uprooted and float onto neighboring lawns, much to the delight of barefooted children seen scampering among the blocks after the rain ends.

1894: The Great Hinckley Fire. Drought conditions start a massive fire that begins near Mille Lacs and spreads to the east. The firestorm destroys Hinckley and Sandstone and burns a forest area the size of the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area. Smoke from the fires brings shipping on Lake Superior to a standstill.

1807: The earliest known comprehensive Minnesota weather record begins near Pembina. The temperature at midday is 86 degrees, with a 'strong wind until sunset.'

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 1st

Average High: 77F (Record: 97F set in 1913)

Average Low: 59F (Record: 36F set in 1974)

Average Precipitation: 0.12" (Record: 3.29" set in 1942)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 1st

Sunrise: 6:34 AM

Sunset: 7:50 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 15 minutes and 30 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minute and 00 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Daylight? September 7th (12 hours, 57 minutes, and 17 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:00 AM: September 23rd (7:01 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 7:30 PM: September 12th (7:29 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A few showers will be possible to start off the day Sunday, otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will climb into the 70s for most locations. A few 60s will be possible near the North Shore, with the thermometer potentially topping 80F in southwestern Minnesota. A few storms will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours near the International Border.

Highs will be around to slightly below average Sunday afternoon across most of the state. The average high in the Twin Cities on September 1st is 77F.

As mentioned above, we warm even more as we head into Labor Day Monday, with highs around 80F in the Twin Cities - a few degrees above average. Highs will cool back off as we head into the middle and end of the week, with highs by Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It appears Monday could be the warmest day in the foreseeable future, as highs look to remain in the 60s and 70s into the second week of September in the Twin Cities. There are even some hints that highs may struggle into the 60s a couple of weeks from now.

Up to an inch of rain could fall late Monday into Tuesday here in the Twin Cities (with the potential of up to 1.50"-2" in northern Minnesota). Another batch of rain looks likely next Friday Night into Saturday.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, showers and storms will be possible along the Gulf Coast as well as along the Atlantic coast from the Mid-Atlantic to Florida. We'll continue to be watching Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Some showers and storms will be possible from the Great Lakes into the Northeast, with another batch of storms possible by the evening the Northern Plains. Meanwhile, some storms will be possible in the Desert Southwest. Meanwhile, it'll be a hot day across portions of the Rockies into the Great Basin, with highs that are 10-15F above average. Record highs will be possible for areas like Salt Lake City and Grand Junction (CO).

On Labor Day Monday, we'll continue to watch Hurricane Dorian offshore of Florida, with showers and storms possible across portions of the Southeast. Showers and storms will also be possible in the Northeast and the upper Midwest. Another hot day will be in store across portions of the Rockies and the Great Basin, with highs again 10-15F above average. Record highs will be possible for areas like Denver and Cheyenne.

Some of the heaviest rain through 7 PM Monday will be across the Florida Peninsula, influenced by tropical moisture with Dorian nearby. Totals could top 3" by this timeframe, especially around West Palm Beach. Rain amounts of at least 1-2" will be possible across portions of New York and Vermont.

_______________________________________________

Praedictix Briefing Intermediate Update: Saturday evening, August 31, 2019

* Hurricane Dorian is a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, gusts to 185mph.

* The center of the storm is located 355 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida - moving west at 8 mph.

* Nearly all models indicate that Dorian will stall off the east coast of Florida for the better part of 36 hours, before finally curving to the north and then northeast, on a track that is nearly parallel with the coastline of the southeastern USA.

* Potential for extreme destruction in the northern Bahamas, especially Freeport, where winds may exceed 120 mph for an extended period with 20-40" of rain by Wednesday.

* Significant storm surge flooding is likely from the east coast of Florida to Georgia and South and North Carolina, especially around high tide. Tides are already running higher than normal due to astronomical forcings - sustained winds from Dorian will push water toward the coast, compounding flooding problems. In terms of severe impacts from winds, waves and flooding rains, coastal North Carolina is most threatened as of this hour, but the worst of storm won't come until Thursday.

* Although a direct strike is unlikely in Florida (less than 1 in 5 chance) hurricane impacts will be significant, due to the slow forward motion and long duration of this storm.

Dodging a Bullet? It would be wildly premature to lower our collective guard with Dorian. The storm is forecast to come perilously close to the Florida coast, which will experience tropical storm to Category 1 hurricane impacts (50-80 mph wind gusts Monday night into Tuesday). High tide flooding is likely in Jacksonville late Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring high tide surge flooding into Hilton Head and Charleston, South Carolina, with the worst impacts from surf, wind and rain reaching coastal North Carolina during the day Thursday.

Spaghetti Plot. Nearly all weather models recurve Dorian to the north, and then northeast, avoiding a worst-case (direct strike) on the coastal USA. Confidence levels are moderate that Hurricane Dorian will stall, and then push north, avoiding a direct hit on Florida. There is still a potential for a direct strike on North Carolina - right now that is where the projected storm impacts appear to be the worst.

Tropical Storm Force Wind Arrival Times. Sustained winds will top 39 mph in Miami and Boca Raton by Monday morning, reaching Daytona Beach by Monday evening and Savannah by Tuesday evening. The worst conditions for the coastal Carolinas will come Wednesday into early Thursday.

Strongest Winds Forecast to Remain Offshore. The map above is from ECMWF (European) guidance, showing the projected track of hurricane-force winds, remaining just off the coast, with the possible exception of coastal North Carolina - which may experience the most severe impacts from wind and surf by Wednesday. All models are in rough agreement that a turn to the north and then northeast will spare the southeastern coastline from a direct strike.

Projected Rainfall from Dorian. Models project over 10" of rain for coastal North Carolina, from Wilmington to the Outer Banks, but the most extreme rainfall amounts will remain offshore.

Summary: Praedictix meteorologists are looking for model consensus and model trends when formulating these briefings. Our confidence level goes up when weather models agree (and most are in agreement that the worst impacts from Dorian will remain off the southeast coast). The trend is to stall the storm off the coast of Florida, then push it a little farther east over time, away from the USA.

That said, Dorian is an extremely dangerous storm, there will be coastal flooding from eastern Florida into the Carolinas, especially close to high tide. A 3-6 foot surge will inundate low-lying areas from Jupiter, Florida to Savannah, Charleston and Wilmington. We can't let our collective guard down, but the good news is that the core of Dorian's strongest winds will probably not track onto the U.S. mainland, with any luck avoiding a worst-case scenario.

That said, I want to emphasize that damage to the Bahamas will be extreme, possibly rivaling the kind of damage we witnessed in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands from Maria.

Paul Douglas

Senior Meteorologist, Praedictix

_______________________________________________

Hurricane forecasters turn to new tools to predict when storms will rapidly intensify

More from the Washington Post: "The latest tools Marks and his team have been experimenting with include specialized drones that can fly around a hurricane’s eye and sophisticated plane-mounted radar units that can measure wind motion, all to better understand what happens inside the storm during intensification. Improving rapid intensification forecasts is important because of the danger it poses to coastal populations. “Forecasting rapid intensification is hard, and so many decisions on the emergency management side depend on that forecast,” said James Franklin, the former chief of forecast operations at the National Hurricane Center. “Emergency managers will evacuate different groups of people based on whether a hurricane is a Category 1 or a Category 3,” he said. The variables that create the conditions for rapid intensification have bedeviled scientists so far."

Farmers and animals struggle in drought-hit Botswana

More from phys.org: "Around 38,000 livestock depend on the waters of Lake Ngami in northern Botswana, but the animals—like the lake itself—have been stricken by a crippling drought. Grazers have to walk long distances in hopes of finding anything to eat. Some succumb to the heat and vultures can be seen feating on their corpses in the sludge of the lake bed. In May, President Mokgweetsi Masisi officially declared Botswana to be in drought after months of unevenly distributed rains, heat waves and dry spells. Rural households have been especially hit, and are looking to the government for help."

'A SIGNAL FROM CLIMATE CHANGE': EUROPE HAS BECOME MUCH HOTTER THAN PREDICTED OVER THE LAST 70 YEARS

More from Newsweek: "Parts of Europe are warming faster than climate models have predicted, with the continent experiencing a spike in the number of days with extreme heat, scientists have said. According to a study published in the American Geophysical Union journal Geophysical Research Letters, the continent has experienced a series of "high-impact heat extremes," over the past two decades as the world warms. A team of researchers led by Ruth Lorenz from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland, found that on average the number of days with extreme heat and heat stress—a measure combining temperature and humidity—in Europe more than tripled between 1950 and 2018, while extremely hot days have become warmer by 2.3 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit.)"

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Sunday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser