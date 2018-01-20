RICHARD TSONG-TAATAII • Star Tribune

Hit a sports bar

Many of the bars within 2 miles of U.S. Bank Stadium are booked with private parties the night of the Super Bowl, but a handful in the vicinity are staying open for thirsty folks who don’t have tickets for the game, but want to be close to the action. (Call for hours, and to make sure there’s room.) Among those blaring the game on big-screen TVs and pouring cold beer:

Brit’s Pub: Typically, this English bar is known as a gathering place for the other kind of football (you know, soccer), but as it turns out, cold pints and a sporty atmosphere translate well to pigskin, too. britspub.com

Bunny’s Bar & Grill Northeast: With 15 HD TVs and tokens for drink deals given out after every Vikings touchdown, this offshoot of the St. Louis Park original doesn’t get much more festive. bunnysbarandgrill.com/ne-mpls

Grumpy’s Bar and Grill: One of downtown’s popular dive bars boasts full service, a couple of pool tables (perfect for halftime) and a jukebox ideal for victory tunes. grumpys-bar.com

Mac’s Industrial Sports Bar: A killer happy hour (beers as cheap as $3.50) from 3-7 p.m., and eats ranging from pork egg rolls to Szechuan ribs to “tot chos” (nachos made with Tater Tots), make for a fan’s best friend. macsindustrial.com

Nomad World Pub: Fire pits, TV screens indoors and out, food-truck cuisine and drink specials make this sprawling Cedar-Riverside pub tough to beat for game watching. nomadpub.com

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room: Fifty beers on tap? Yep, that’s correct: Styles swing from crisp pilsners to hoppy IPAs to dark-roasted stouts, so bring the crew. stanleysbarroom.com

Stray Dog: The former Bulldog location (now owned by its longtime chef) may have a different look, but there are still TVs and over-the-top burgers. What else do you need to know? straydogmpls.com