A partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards, announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.

— Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

— Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

— Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar. ___

