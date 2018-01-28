A partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards, announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.
— Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."
— Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.
— Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."
— Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar. ___
