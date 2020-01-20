LOS ANGELES — A partial list of winners at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:
FILM
Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Stunt Ensemble: "Avengers: Endgame"
TELEVISION
Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Comedy series ensemble: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
TV Stunt Ensemble: "Game of Thrones"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Coroner: Inmate dies, found hanging at a Mississippi prison
An inmate at a Mississippi prison that was a focus of recent deadly unrest was found hanging in his cell by two corrections officers over the weekend and pronounced dead, a coroner said Sunday.
Movies
Pitt, Dern, 'Fleabag' win at Screen Actors Guild Awards
Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and "Fleabag" took home awards in the early going at the 26th Screen Actors Guild on Sunday.In an awards season with…
Celebrities
Partial list of winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards
A partial list of winners at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:
Stage & Arts
Theater Latté Da offers up a poetic, powerful 'Bernarda Alba'
The regional premiere of "Bernarda Alba" is potent and poetic at Theater Latté Da.
TV & Media
'Downton Abbey' creator's new TV show is painfully accurate
The period costumes of a Julian Fellowes drama can be excruciatingly accurate, as an actress in his new series "Belgravia" discovered.