LOS ANGELES — Winners at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:
FILM
Actress in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"
Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Stunt Ensemble: "Black Panther"
TELEVISION
Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Comedy series ensemble: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
TV Stunt Ensemble: "GLOW"
