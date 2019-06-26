VIENNA — Austrian police say at least four people have been seriously injured in a building collapse caused by a suspected gas explosion in Vienna.
Police said the explosion occurred around 4:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) Wednesday in the center of Austria's capital.
Videos and pictures of the scene posted online showed a gaping hole in the front of the building and a debris-covered street. Several men could be seen carrying a person away from the blast site. They say that along with the four people who suffered serious injuries, several others were hurt less seriously.
Rescuers are searching for victims in the debris. The area around the scene of the incident has been evacuated.
