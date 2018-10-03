PATTERSONVILLE, N.Y. — A new 5-mile (8 kilometer) section of a trail that will eventually span from New York City to Canada has opened in the Mohawk Valley.
A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday at the Patterson Trailhead to mark the opening of the $1.75 million trail section between Amsterdam and Pattersonville.
The new section along the Mohawk River's south bank fills a gap in the Canalway Trail and is part of the 750-mile (1207-kilometer) Empire State Trail, which will run from Buffalo to Albany in addition to connecting New York City to Canada.
The 10-foot-wide (3-meter) trail follows the path of a former railroad line about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Albany. Before it was completed, trail users had to traverse the 5-mile gap by traveling on the shoulder of state Route 5S, a busy, high-speed roadway.
