Shortly after 6 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation opened the left lane of northbound I-35W at I-694 in Arden Hills.

A semitrailer truck hauling turkeys rolled over early Tuesday forcing the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close the northbound lanes of I-35W at I-694.

The big rig was navigating the ramp from eastbound I-694 to northbound I-35W when it tipped on its side around 3:30 a.m., a MnDOT spokesman said.

While crews clean up the mess, motorists are being diverted onto easbound I-694. The ramp from eastbound 694 to northbound I-35W also is closed. Drivers can head over to Snelling Avenue, then flip around and go west to access northbound 35W.

Some of the turkeys did survive the crash, but others did not, the spokesman said.

In the past few minutes, the semi was uprighted. MnDOT expects the freeway to reopen by 6 a.m.