LOS ANGELES — An African Grey parrot is home after being trapped for nearly three nights in a storm drain in Los Angeles.
Arturo Vasquez tells KABC-TV he turned to YouTube parrot advocate Marlene Mc'Cohen when no one would help him try to free his 10-year-old parrot Milly.
Mc'Cohen says she rounded up a group of volunteers, who improvised using cameras, piping and remote control vehicles. At one point, the parrot got spooked. But they eventually coaxed Milly out of the drain.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Rivera first-ever unanimous Hall of Famer; three others elected
The Yankees' closer became baseball's first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected Tuesday along with Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay.
Variety
Edmunds: 4 lessons from a 7,100-mile, 48-state test drive
You don't complete a 7,100-mile, 48-state road trip without learning a few things, especially if you go in the grips of winter. A group of…
Nation
Parrot rescued after nearly 3 nights in storm drain
An African Grey parrot is home after being trapped for nearly three nights in a storm drain in Los Angeles.
Local
Storm closing schools, snarling morning commute
A major snowstorm that's expected to deliver as much as 10 inches of snow in Wisconsin is closing dozens of schools and causing delays for morning commuters.
Nation
Plane taxiing at Indiana airport slides on ice; no injuries
Officials say passengers had to get off a plane at Fort Wayne International Airport in northeastern Indiana after it slid on ice while taxiing for departure and stopped in a snowbank.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.