A sequel to a Minneapolis favorite will open Monday in St. Paul.
Parlour St. Paul (267 W. 7th St.,St. Paul), a cocktail bar and restaurant with a diner bent will debut a new menu and a distinct vibe from the original. We got a sneak peek at the space, the food and the drinks on Thursday.
The large, exposed brick-laden space has three distinct areas: the bar, the diner and another small room that will eventually be filled with neons and boast pull tabs.
Like the mainstay across the river, the new Parlour will have a cocktail focus, with a long wooden counter and classic back bar, as well as bar-style eats. Drinks hover mostly in the "classic" territory, including a Queen's Park Swizzle and of course, an Old Fashioned.
The famous burger, regularly hailed as one of the Twin Cities' best, makes the move – but now, patrons will also be invited to upgrade the ribeye, chuck and brisket double patties with a fried egg and bacon.
In that vein of thought, the new Parlour menu will be substantially larger than its Minneapolis sister. A second bar acts as diner counter and a window into the kitchen's grill line.
Small plates range from a foie gras terrine and a chili-honey cauliflower dish, to mac n' cheese and chicken dumplings. Joining the burger on a modest "sandwich" section is a chili dog, plus chicken and brisket handhelds.
There's also a notable breakfast component, including hash and scrambled eggs with king crab. The chilaquiles also were curiously under "eggs" section but came without any egg.
And don't forget dessert: There's a sundae bar (though only two toppings are allowed) alongside boozy malts. The new Parlour opens at 10 a.m. on Monday.
(Photos by Amelia Rayno; burger photo by Rick Nelson)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.