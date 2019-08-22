March for Our Lives, a group led by student survivors of the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., unveiled an ambitious gun-control program on Wednesday that would ban assault-style weapons, raise the minimum age for buying firearms, create a national gun registry and require gun owners to pay for new licenses each year.

The plan would go well beyond gun-control measures like "red flag" laws and expanded background checks, which have been discussed in response to recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, that killed a total of 31 people.

Most, if not all, of the proposals in the Parkland group's "Peace Plan for a Safer America" would face opposition from the gun lobby and its supporters in the federal government, who would be likely to argue that the measures would impinge on Second Amendment rights.

"We know this seems ambitious, given Washington's apathy to decades of bloodshed in our schools, neighborhoods, and even our houses of worship," David Hogg, 19, a Parkland survivor and a founder of March for Our Lives, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "It's okay to disagree with us — but we know video games aren't to blame."

The plan's major proposals include:

• A national licensing and gun registry.

• A ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

• A mandatory gun buyback program for assault-style weapons, and a voluntary buyback for other firearms.

• A limit of one firearm purchase a month per person.

• The establishment of a "national director of gun violence prevention" to report directly to the White House.

• Raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21, from 18.

• A new multiple-step gun licensing system. Licenses would need to be renewed annually.

After the shootings earlier this month in El Paso and Dayton, President Donald Trump vowed to pursue "background checks like we've never had before." But on Sunday, after discussions in Bedminster, N.J., with gun rights advocates — including Wayne LaPierre, chief executive of the National Rifle Association — Trump appeared to walk that promise back.