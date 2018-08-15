PARKLAND, Fla. — As students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School begin their first school year since a gunman opened fire on campus, they're returning to beefed up security including 18 safety monitors, new classroom locks and upgraded video surveillance.

Visitors will have only one way in to enter, and be screened through a video intercom system.

All classroom doors have new hardware that automatically locks when the doors are pulled shut. Witnesses said teacher Scott Beigel and student Joaquin Oliver were fatally shot after they ushered students inside to safety, in part because the old hardware required relocking from the outside.

Despite $6.5 million spent to enhance security, some students say they'll never feel safe.