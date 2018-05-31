PARKLAND, Fla. — Some parents from the community where 17 people died in a Valentine's Day shooting at a Florida high school are raising money for a campaign to push the National Rifle Association out of politics and ban assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines in the U.S.
The Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times reports Families vs Assault Rifles is a nonprofit and political action committee founded to be a counterweight to the NRA. It will target competitive federal races.
The Super PAC registered with the state and federal governments on May 18, the same day a shooting left 10 dead at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.
The parents' Super PAC is soliciting $17 donations, one dollar for each life lost in the shooting.
The group has a $10 million fundraising goal.
